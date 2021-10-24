ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) vs. Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Head-To-Head Analysis

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -12.58% -13.84% -7.90% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -79.06% -51.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADM Tronics Unlimited and Soleno Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 932.26%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Soleno Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.76 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.64 million ($0.39) -1.99

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). The company was founded on August 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

