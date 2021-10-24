Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$170.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$145.65.

CNR opened at C$167.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The firm has a market cap of C$118.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$168.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

