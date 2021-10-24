Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Technogym stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. Technogym has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

About Technogym

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

