The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SKSUY opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.35. Sekisui Chemical has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $93.35.
About Sekisui Chemical
