The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SKSUY opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.35. Sekisui Chemical has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $93.35.

About Sekisui Chemical

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

