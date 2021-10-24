Vinci’s (VCISY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VCISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Vinci stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

