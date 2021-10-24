Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SCCAF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

