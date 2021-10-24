Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. Pearson has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 113,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 177,263 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $9,229,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Pearson by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

