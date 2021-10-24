Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. Pearson has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
