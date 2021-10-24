Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $278.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.23. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after acquiring an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $73,570,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

