Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.
BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.
NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $278.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.23. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $464.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after acquiring an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $73,570,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
