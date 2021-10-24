Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a €70.00 ($82.35) target price (down from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

