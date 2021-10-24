Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBHS opened at $96.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

