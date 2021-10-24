Celestica (CLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion.

TSE:CLS opened at C$11.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.60. Celestica has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

