TD Securities Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.00.

TSE:ERO opened at C$24.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.76. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

