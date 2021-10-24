Raymond James Reiterates “C$129.00” Price Target for CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

Raymond James set a C$129.00 target price on CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$127.22.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$114.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$110.92. The stock has a market cap of C$25.05 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI has a one year low of C$80.29 and a one year high of C$116.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

