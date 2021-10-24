Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Wal-Mart de México in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. Wal-Mart de México has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 25.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wal-Mart de México (WMMVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.