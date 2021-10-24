Triton International (TRTN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Triton International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRTN opened at $55.93 on Friday. Triton International has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

