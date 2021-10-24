ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Head-To-Head Contrast

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of ageas SA/NV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ageas SA/NV and Shimano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ageas SA/NV $14.13 billion 0.67 $1.30 billion $6.92 7.12 Shimano $3.54 billion 6.82 $596.65 million N/A N/A

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano.

Risk and Volatility

ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ageas SA/NV and Shimano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ageas SA/NV 2 3 5 0 2.30 Shimano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ageas SA/NV and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ageas SA/NV 5.56% 5.62% 0.69% Shimano 18.27% 16.91% 15.24%

Dividends

ageas SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. ageas SA/NV pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance. The United Kingdom segment provides non-life insurance solutions and related life protection businesses, with personal and commercial line markets. The Continental Europe segment consists of European insurance activities excluding Belgium and the United Kingdom. The Asia segment is organized in the form of joint ventures with local partners and financial institutions in Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. The General Account segment comprises activities not related to the core Insurance business, such as group finance and other holding activities. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Shimano

Shimano, Inc. engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products. The Fishing Tackle segment includes reels, rods, and fishing gears. The Others segment comprises of cold-forged products and rowing equipment. The company was founded by Shozaburo Shimano in February 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

