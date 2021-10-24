Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) vs. Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Critical Review

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Doximity and Evolving Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 58.11 $50.21 million N/A N/A Evolving Systems $26.35 million 1.27 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Evolving Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Doximity and Evolving Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 3 6 0 2.67 Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity presently has a consensus target price of $66.86, suggesting a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Evolving Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Evolving Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A N/A N/A Evolving Systems 2.79% 16.48% 7.91%

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

