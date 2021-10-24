TD Securities Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$89.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.31.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$74.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$72.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.99. The company has a market cap of C$8.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$44.54 and a 12-month high of C$75.30.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,679,730. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at C$198,494.81.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.