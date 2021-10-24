Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.75.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$9.84 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.29. The firm has a market cap of C$11.89 billion and a PE ratio of -99.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.2788911 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

