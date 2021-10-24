CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post sales of $80.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.80 million. CalAmp reported sales of $88.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $324.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $326.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $349.66 million, with estimates ranging from $341.47 million to $358.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CalAmp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $358.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after buying an additional 597,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 221,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,856,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

