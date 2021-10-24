U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.50 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

U.S. Gold stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the second quarter valued at about $568,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

