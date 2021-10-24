Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vodafone Group (VOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.