Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

XGN has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exagen by 269.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the second quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exagen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exagen by 105.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

