Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $244.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $283.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.51.

WLTW stock opened at $247.76 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.65 and its 200-day moving average is $236.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,347,000 after buying an additional 869,077 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,890,000 after buying an additional 841,676 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,109,000 after buying an additional 559,452 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $117,530,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

