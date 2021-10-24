Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXP. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

NYSE EXP opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $160.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,894 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 345.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 182,723 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.