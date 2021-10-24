L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRLCY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $90.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $95.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

