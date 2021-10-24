Bank of America Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $61.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.01.

NYSE LUV opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

