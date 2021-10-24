Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$205.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$202.60.

TSE:FNV opened at C$177.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$177.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$179.75. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$205.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$451.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.4999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

