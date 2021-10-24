KeyCorp Increases Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $570.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.33.

Pool stock opened at $503.08 on Friday. Pool has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $514.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after acquiring an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pool by 5.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pool by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

