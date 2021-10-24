TriNet Group (TNET) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriNet Group stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $64.60 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $13,855,030. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

