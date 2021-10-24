First BanCorp. (FBP) to Release Earnings on Monday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

