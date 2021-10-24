Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Down to $4.41

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.24. Hippo shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 11,824 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

