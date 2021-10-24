Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.00, but opened at $51.00. Altra Industrial Motion shares last traded at $53.99, with a volume of 2,781 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

