Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $66.38

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.38, but opened at $68.00. Global-e Online shares last traded at $63.29, with a volume of 2,652 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

