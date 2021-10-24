Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $17.31

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $17.83. Sasol shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 1,005 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth about $4,501,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sasol by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,373,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sasol by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 164,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

