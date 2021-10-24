Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $17.31

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $17.83. Sasol shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 1,005 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
