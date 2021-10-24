Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $26.79

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $27.94. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Banco Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $412.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

