Comparing Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of NuVasive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Penumbra and NuVasive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 0 6 0 3.00 NuVasive 1 5 4 0 2.30

Penumbra presently has a consensus price target of $324.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.44%. NuVasive has a consensus price target of $66.82, indicating a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Penumbra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Penumbra is more favorable than NuVasive.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 2.37% 5.52% 4.21% NuVasive 0.16% 12.47% 4.51%

Volatility & Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penumbra and NuVasive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $560.41 million 18.21 -$15.70 million $0.11 2,536.36 NuVasive $1.05 billion 2.83 -$37.15 million $1.23 46.80

Penumbra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuVasive. NuVasive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penumbra beats NuVasive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

