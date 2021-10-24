Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $345.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR opened at $313.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.17 and its 200 day moving average is $281.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.