Rosenblatt Securities Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $81.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

NYSE:DT opened at $78.76 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.93, a P/E/G ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

