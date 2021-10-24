Stifel Nicolaus Lowers BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $38.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $837.26 million, a P/E ratio of -36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,674,000 after buying an additional 235,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 805,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,090,000 after purchasing an additional 52,987 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

