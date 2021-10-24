Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VACC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

VACC opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13. Vaccitech has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaccitech will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Vaccitech by 18.9% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. DC Funds LP purchased a new position in Vaccitech in the second quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vaccitech in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

