Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EPOKY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

