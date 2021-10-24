Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

OMER has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. Omeros has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. Analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 64,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 690,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

