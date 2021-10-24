JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 234.44 ($3.06).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 198.86 ($2.60) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.06. The company has a market cap of £33.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 101.16 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

