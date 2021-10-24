Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Friday.

HUM opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Friday. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The company has a market cap of £68.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

