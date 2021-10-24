Gateley (LON:GTLY) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Gateley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of GTLY stock opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of £276.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 229.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 209.81. Gateley has a 1-year low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 262 ($3.42).

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

