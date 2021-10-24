Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock.

Shares of MBH opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. Michelmersh Brick has a 12 month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Paula Hay Plumb bought 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £21,798 ($28,479.23).

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

