Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 355.60 ($4.65) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 337.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 277.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £901.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.21. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.09 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368.60 ($4.82).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

