National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.65

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBHC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 32.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

