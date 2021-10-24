Simulations Plus (SLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $792.64 million, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.